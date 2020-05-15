Jagged Little Pill's Kathryn Gallagher Releases EP Demos, Vol. 1

Gallagher recorded the tracks while at home in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kathryn Gallagher, who plays Bella in the Alanis Morissette-Diablo Cody musical Jagged Little Pill, has released an EP of songs recorded at home while staying under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star has been active on social media since the Broadway shutdown March 12 (recently extended through at least September 6), posting new music and sharing clips from past stage performances. She also participated in Playbill's Self-Tape series, auditioning for the role of Cathy in The Last Five Years.

Check out the EP Demos, Vol. 1 below.

Gallagher made her Broadway debut in the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening in 2015. The stage and screen star has also been featured in television’s You as Annika, and guest starred on series including The Flash and Indoor Boys.