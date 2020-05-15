Jagged Little Pill's Kathryn Gallagher Releases EP Demos, Vol. 1

Kathryn Gallagher, who plays Bella in the Alanis Morissette-Diablo Cody musical
, has released an EP of songs recorded at home while staying under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jagged Little Pill
The star has been active on social media since the Broadway shutdown March 12 (
recently extended through at least September 6), posting new music and sharing clips from past stage performances. She also participated in Playbill's Self-Tape series, auditioning for the role of Cathy in The Last Five Years.
Check out the EP
Demos, Vol. 1 below.
Gallagher made her Broadway debut in the Deaf West revival of
in 2015. The stage and screen star has also been featured in television’s Spring Awakening You as Annika, and guest starred on series including The Flash and Indoor Boys.
Spring Awakening
Spring Awakening
The powerful Broadway revival of
The powerful Broadway revival of Spring Awakening continues it limited run through Jan. 24, 2016, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Musician Kathryn Gallagher, who plays guitar and lends her singing voice to the character of Martha, invites us to spend a two-show day with the guilty ones!
Good Morning! This is how I feel before Pilates, two shows and the decision to do all of that in one day.
Kathryn Gallagher
HOW TO GET THE BROADWAY BODY - OR - how to take the hardest pilates class ever before a two-show day and barely be able to be a tree in Act I.
Kathryn Gallagher
Krysta and I HYDRATE with what all Broadway professionals recommend before singing... COFFEE. LOTS OF COFFEE. Aaaaand we're almost late to our half hour.
Kathryn Gallagher
BUT WE'RE NOT. This is Krysta signing in. This is her seventh Broadway show so she is very good at signing in!
Kathryn Gallagher
This is me and Lexie before make up. #nofilter #loveyourself #andyourzits
Kathryn Gallagher
This is us after make up. And Lexie with half way cleaner teeth.
Kathryn Gallagher
This is me at intermission because I have an addiction to caffeine and things that give me energy.
Kathryn Gallagher
TAKE NOTE: Halloween decorations are to never be taken down and The 1975 is IMPERATIVE to listen to before a show!!! Hi Matty, do you read Playbill.com? Come see
Spring Awakening.
Kathryn Gallagher
Between shows we rehearsed for the 54 Below "Josie and the Pussycats" concert. This is a photo from that VERY focused, VERY intense rehearsal.
Kathryn Gallagher
Stroker isn't even really taking a photo, but you probably couldn't tell, she is an INCREDIBLE actor. (But she is, come see
Spring Awakening)
Kathryn Gallagher