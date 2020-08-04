Jake David Smith Joins Arielle Jacobs to Perform a Sneak Preview of Between the Lines

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Jake David Smith Joins Arielle Jacobs to Perform a Sneak Preview of Between the Lines
By Dan Meyer
Aug 04, 2020
 
New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series August lineup includes the Broadway alums and more.
At This Performance_The Green Room 42_October 2019_HR
Jake David Smith Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jake David Smith will perform with Arielle Jacobs during a sneak preview of the upcoming musical Between the Lines August 5 as part of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series.

Smith replaces the previously reported Jason Gotay; in May, Smith stepped into the role of Prince Oliver after Gotay had to step away when the production was pushed to 2021.

New Works Series showcases two musicals currently in development every Wednesday at 7 PM ET on YouTube.

Based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines features music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

WATCH: Watch Arielle Jacobs Perform 'Talkin' to Oliver' From Between the Lines

Joining the August 5 lineup is My Little Barbizon by Angela Sclafani, featuring performances by Sclafani and Kim Blanck.

On August 12, Elyce West, Lauren Robinson, Sydney Kane, and Monica Rosenblatt will perform from Songs For Slutty Girls, by Kailey Marshall. In addition, composer-lyricist Alexander Sage Oyen will preview Tyrants, about Edwin Booth, brother of John Wilkes Booth. Both Marshall and Oyen are past winners of Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud songwriting competition.

The series continues August 19 with Victoria Frings, Kennedy Kanagawa, Judy McLane, Kevin Massey, Rachael Worthington, and more offering a sneak peek at Clicquot. The bio-musical of champagne mogul Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin comes from Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter. Also on the lineup is Sean’s Story: Part One | The Awakening by Khiyon Hursey, with performances by Khiyon Hursey and Doron JePaul Mitchell.

Production Photos: Evita at the New York City Center

Production Photos: Evita at the New York City Center

19 PHOTOS
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Enrique Acevedo in Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Enrique Acevedo, Solea Pfeiffer, and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jason Gotay and Solea Pfeiffer in Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jason Gotay and Solea Pfeiffer in Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Maia Reficco and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Solea Pfeiffer and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Philip Hernandez, Guillermina Quiroga, Mariano Logiudice, and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Evita_New York City Center_Production Photos_2019_HR
Solea Pfeiffer and cast in Evita Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.