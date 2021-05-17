Jake Gyllenhaal, Lea Salonga, Vanessa Williams, More Set for Show of Titles Streaming Concert

The Actors Fund benefit, directed by Lonny Price, will feature 20 title tunes from Broadway musicals.

A host of stage and screen stars will join forces for Broadway’s Best Shows' Show of Titles, featuring 20 title tunes from Broadway musicals, to benefit The Actors Fund. The concert will be live streamed on Stellar June 8 at 8 PM ET and available on demand for a limited time after its premiere.

The streaming fundraiser will feature songs penned by Lee Adams, Maxwell Anderson, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Jerry Bock, Bertolt Brecht, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, Joe Darion, Hal David, Fred Ebb, Gary Geld, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, Adolph Green, Adam Guettel, Oscar Hammerstein, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Burton Lane, Mitch Leigh, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Loesser, Frederick Loewe, Galt MacDermot, Cole Porter, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Richard Rodgers, Charles Strouse, Jule Styne, Peter Udell, and Kurt Weill.

Interpreting these title songs will be Annaleigh Ashford, Glenn Close, Len Cariou, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson.

Viewers can also expect appearances by the Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, Ben Vereen, BD Wong, and Florian Zeller.

The evening will be directed by Emmy winner Lonny Price with musical direction and supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Jason Howland.

“Conceived by producer Jeffrey Richards, Show of Titles is a celebration of the some of the best songwriters of the theatre—from George Gershwin to Jule Styne to Stephen Sondheim, sung by some of the theatre's best and brightest stars,” said director Price. “It has been my pleasure to be in the company of performers and songs I grew up with, some of which inspired me to be in the theatre in the first place!”

Jeffrey Richards is the executive producer; producers include Good Productions/Patty Baker, Joanna Carson, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Rande and Ken Greiner, Louise Gund, Kathleen Johnson, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jacob Soroken Porter, Alix Ritchie, Mary Lu Roffe, Jenna Segal, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Ted Snowdon, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, and The Shubert Organization.

Tickets go on sale May 17. Click here for more information.

