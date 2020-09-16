James Andrew Walsh's New Play The Extinction of Fireflies, Starring Michael Urie and Tracie Bennett, to Be Streamed

The comedy, also featuring Drew Droege and Kario Marcel, is now in production.

Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar, Torch Song) and Olivier winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow, Follies) are among the cast of James Andrew Walsh's new comedy, The Extinction of Fireflies. Now in production in Walsh’s Shelter Island home in Rhode Island, the cast also features Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Happy Birthday Doug) and Kario Marcel (Chicago Fire, Broad City). Walsh also directs. READ: Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Heads to BroadwayHD The Extinction of Fireflies is set over Labor Day Weekend in New England, when James (Droege), a self-imagined playwright, invites longtime friend, TV diva Charlotte Christian (Bennett), and occasionally-working actor Jay (Urie) to read his latest dramatic effort. Jay brings along his new (and younger) lover Callisto (Marcel). The Extinction of Fireflies is executive-produced by Kimberly Chesser for When All The World’s A Stage, a subsidiary of Walsh’s Rhode Trip Pictures. Streaming dates and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,

Resources, and More During

the Coronavirus Shutdown