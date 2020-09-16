James Andrew Walsh's New Play The Extinction of Fireflies, Starring Michael Urie and Tracie Bennett, to Be Streamed

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   James Andrew Walsh's New Play The Extinction of Fireflies, Starring Michael Urie and Tracie Bennett, to Be Streamed
By Andrew Gans
Sep 16, 2020
 
The comedy, also featuring Drew Droege and Kario Marcel, is now in production.
Drama_Desk_Awards_2019_HR
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar, Torch Song) and Olivier winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow, Follies) are among the cast of James Andrew Walsh's new comedy, The Extinction of Fireflies.

Now in production in Walsh’s Shelter Island home in Rhode Island, the cast also features Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, Happy Birthday Doug) and Kario Marcel (Chicago Fire, Broad City). Walsh also directs.

READ: Drew Droege’s Happy Birthday Doug Heads to BroadwayHD

The Extinction of Fireflies is set over Labor Day Weekend in New England, when James (Droege), a self-imagined playwright, invites longtime friend, TV diva Charlotte Christian (Bennett), and occasionally-working actor Jay (Urie) to read his latest dramatic effort. Jay brings along his new (and younger) lover Callisto (Marcel).

The Extinction of Fireflies is executive-produced by Kimberly Chesser for When All The World’s A Stage, a subsidiary of Walsh’s Rhode Trip Pictures. Streaming dates and ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.