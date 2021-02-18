James Anthony Tyler’s Hop thA A Debuts on Audible February 18

Audible’s winter slate of programming continues February 18 with the premiere of James Anthony Tyler’s Hop thA A. The audio play features Ronald Emile, Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor, The Batman), Kareem Lucas, and Portia.

Presented through Audible’s Emerging Playwright Fund, Tyler’s play follows Harlem native Tyrone on his late-night commute on the A train. Sitting next to him is co-worker Niesha, who just wants to read her book and pass the ride in silence. As they travel uptown, the two forge an unlikely connection.

The audio play is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain’t No Mo’, one in two) with sound design by Justin Ellington.

Audible next presents Daniel Goldfarb’s Men’s Health February 25, starring Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana, Laura Benanti, Diane Guerrero, and Tom Hollander. Directed by Scott Ellis, the audio play drops February 25.