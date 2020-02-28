James Graham Adapting Ink for the Screen

The playwright and screenwriter will turn his Broadway and West End play into a feature film.

James Graham will adapt his drama Ink, a 2019 Tony nominee for Best Play, into a feature film, according to Deadline. The play follows a brash, young Rupert Murdoch on the verge of founding the U.K.’s most influential newspaper in 1969 London.

Playwright and screenwriter Graham, who previously adapted his play Quiz for the screen, is reportedly working with Bron Studios for the Ink adaptation. Other film and television projects from the writer include the recent Benedict Cumberbatch-led Brexit, and an episode of The Crown (the previously announced film adaptation of George Orwell's 1984 is on hold).

Ink premiered on Broadway last spring following an acclaimed debut at London's Almeida Theatre and a subsequent West End transfer. The extended Broadway run, directed by Rupert Goold, was a joint venture from Manhattan Theatre Club, The Almeida, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Ink was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning two: Featured Actor (Bertie Carvel, who reprised his Olivier-Award winning performance as Rupert Murdoch) and Lighting Design (Neil Austin).