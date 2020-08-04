James Harkness, Lauren Elder, Nathan Salstone Are Part of August 4 Broadway Buskers Virtual Concert Series

Ben Cameron hosts the live streamed performance.

Broadway Buskers, the annual Times Square concert series celebrating singer-songwriters of the theatre community, continues August 4 at 7 PM ET. The series is presented online this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

Curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, the free live streamed concerts launched July 21 and continue Tuesday evenings through October 27. For the second year, Musical Theatre Factory co-curates with queer, trans, BIPOC artists of excellence from the MTF community.

The August 4 lineup includes Lauren Elder (Mary and Max, Hair), James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful), and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). August 11 will feature Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Break from the Line ), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, Come From Away), and Danny Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies).

Although the concerts are free to stream, viewers are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Visit TimesSquareNYC.org for more information.

