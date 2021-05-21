James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan Will Star in Macbeth at London's Almeida

The theatre's upcoming season will also include a new production of Spring Awakening and the world premiere of Yomi Ṣode's and breathe...

Almeida Theatre has revealed six productions on its new roster, including three world premieres and a starry staging of Macbeth.

First up is the premiere of Yomi Ṣode's and breathe..., running June 16–July 10. Olivier winner Miranda Cromwell will direct the presentation, inspired by Ṣode's poems (from his upcoming collection Manorism) and featuring David Jonsson.

Having had a string of live stream performances earlier this year, Lolita Chakrabarti's Hymn, directed by Blanche McIntyre, will get an in-person run. Adrien Lester and Danny Sapani will reprise their roles in the July 16–August 13 run.

The world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia will follow, August 21–September 18. Eleanor Rhode will direct the Josh Azouz play, described as a "brutally comic" piece about "identity, marriage and survival, blood and feathers."

Olivier nominee James McArdle will take on the title role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, as directed by Yaël Farber. Joining him in the Shakespeare classic is Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, making her U.K. stage debut as Lady Macbeth. Performances are scheduled for September 25 through November 20.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold will helm a new production of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical Spring Awakening, running November 30–January 22, 2022. The cast will include Amara Okereke and Laurie Kyanston, with more to be announced.

Lastly, Almeida will usher in the new year with The Key Workers Cycle, a collection of works dedicated to those working in essential services. A mix of professional actors and local community members will take part, bringing to life pieces by Ṣode, Francesca Beard, Sonali Bhattacharyya, Josh Elliott, Annie Jenkins, Eno Mfon, Nessah Muthy, Danusia Samal, and Molly Taylor.

The London venue says it intends to present streaming versions of its titles when possible. The previously announced productions of Jeremy O. Harris’ “Daddy”: A Melodrama, Beth Steel’s The House of Shades, and Carmen Nasr’s The Maladies, put on hold due to the pandemic, will now be staged in 2022.

Visit Almeida.co.uk for more information.