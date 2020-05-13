James McAvoy, Justin Vivian Bond, and More Tapped for Audible's The Sandman

Riz Ahmed, Bebe Neuwirth, and Neil Gaiman will appear in the audio drama version of Gaiman's acclaimed graphic novel series.

Stage and screen alum James McAvoy (Cyrano, X-Men, Atonement) is set to star as Dream in a new audio adaptation of the graphic novel The Sandman from Audible. The Neil Gaiman series, published by DC Comics under the Vertigo imprint, follows the journey of Dream (also known as The Sandman and Lord Morpheus), who is the immortal king of dreams, stories, and the imagination.

The Audible title will be narrated by Gaiman (who also executive produces) and is adapted and directed by frequent collaborator Dirk Maggs. A release date is set for July 15; you can pre-order it here.

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

The cast of voice actors also features Riz Ahmed, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Arthur Darvill, Kat Dennings as Death, Taron Egerton, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and Michael Sheen as Lucifer.

Audible's The Sandman will be an adaptation of the first three novels in The Sandman series: Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country.