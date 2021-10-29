James McAvoy-Led Cyrano de Bergerac at BAM Rescheduled for 2022

The Jamie Lloyd-directed production was originally announced for spring 2020.

Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy, will finally come stateside when it begins performances in 2022 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The Jamie Lloyd-directed production was originally slated to play BAM in spring 2020 prior to the coronavirus shutdown and will now run April 5–May 22, 2022.

Written by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp, this contemporary take on Cyrano de Bergerac follows the story of the poet with a famously large nose as told in the style of rap battle-meets-slam poetry.

Joining McAvoy in the company are Evelyn Miller as Roxane and Eben Figueiredo as Christian. Rounding out the cast are Michele Austin, Adam Best, Sam Black, Nari Blair-Mangat, Vaneeka Dadhria, Adrian Der Gregorian, Tom Edden, Jon Furlong, Tazmyn-May Gebbett, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Mika Onyx Johnson, Joseph Langdon, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as, Nima Taleghani, and Brinsley Terence.

Cyrano de Bergerac features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and compositions by Ben and Max Ringham, fight movement by Kate Waters, additional movement by Polly Bennett, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Lily Molgaard, associate direction by Rupert Hands, assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat, associate design by Rachel Wingate, and casting by Stuart Burt.

After playing a sold-out run at The Playhouse Theater in London in 2019 (and an NTLive presentation ), Cyrano de Bergerac will return to the U.K. prior to its run at BAM, with performances scheduled at the Harold Pinter Theatre (February 3–March 12, 2022), and the Theatre Royal Glasgow (March 18-26).