James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, More Headline Halloween The Nightmare Before Christmas Benefit Concert

Proceeds from the virtual event will go to the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

A concert version of the cult favorite Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas takes place October 31 at 7 PM ET to benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

Presented by Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group, the digital event features Iglehart, 2020 Tony nominees Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!) plus Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud), Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea), and Rob McClure (Beetlejuice).

Henry Selick directed the 1993 Tim Burton animated film, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. Elfman penned the original score.

The concert is presented on The Actors Fund's Vimeo channel. For tickets, priced $4.99, and additional information, click here.

