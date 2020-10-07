James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, More Set for The Nightmare Before Christmas Benefit Concert

The virtual Halloween event will benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

A concert version of the cult favorite Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas will take place October 31 at 7 PM ET to benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

Presented by Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group, the virtual event will feature Iglehart as well as Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!), Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud), Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea), and Rob McClure (Chaplin).

Henry Selick directed the 1993 Tim Burton animated film, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. Elfman penned the original score.

The concert will be presented on The Actors Fund's Vimeo channel. For tickets, priced $4.99, click here.

