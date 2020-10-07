James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, More Set for The Nightmare Before Christmas Benefit Concert

James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, More Set for The Nightmare Before Christmas Benefit Concert
By Andrew Gans
Oct 07, 2020
 
The virtual Halloween event will benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.
James Monroe Iglehart Marc J. Franklin

A concert version of the cult favorite Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas will take place October 31 at 7 PM ET to benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

Presented by Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group, the virtual event will feature Iglehart as well as Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!), Rafael Casal (Blindspotting), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud), Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea), and Rob McClure (Chaplin).

Henry Selick directed the 1993 Tim Burton animated film, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects. Elfman penned the original score.

The concert will be presented on The Actors Fund's Vimeo channel. For tickets, priced $4.99, click here.

Look Back at James Monroe Iglehart on Stage

James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
James Monroe Iglehart and the Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in <i>Memphis</i>
Derrick Baskin, Cass Morgan. James Monroe Iglehart, and J. Bernard Calloway in Memphis Photo by Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Memphis</i>
Cast of Memphis Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin
James Monroe Iglehart as The Genie in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin.
James Monroe Iglehart in Aladdin Cylla von Tiedemann
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart
Sam Tanabe and James Monroe Iglehart at BroadwayCon 2017 Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0187r James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart, J. Quinton Johnson, Michael Luwoye, Daniel Breaker, and Anthony Lee Medina in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0032r James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson_HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart and Thayne Jasperson in Hamilton Joan Marcus
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_17-4HamiltonBway0045r (1) James Monroe Iglehart _HR.jpg
James Monroe Iglehart in Hamilton Joan Marcus
New_York_Pops_Gala_Concert_Performance_2018_HR
James Monroe Iglehart with the New York Pops Joseph Marzullo/WENN
