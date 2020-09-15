James Monroe Iglehart, Ashley Park, Eva Noblezada, Mare Winningham, More Set for Broadway Treats Benefit Concert

Alexa Cepeda's evening benefiting Animal Lighthouse Rescue will take place virtually September 20.

Broadway Treats: A Canine and Kitty Rescue Production, a benefit concert in support of Animal Lighthouse Rescue, will stream September 20 at 8 PM ET.

Created and hosted by actor and ALR volunteer Alexa Cepeda, the event will feature the talents of Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Oscar and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country), Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, Hamilton), Austin Scott (Hamilton, Girl From the North Country, Pose), Aaron Alcaraz (Mean Girls), Kathryn Allison (Company), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Jordan Brown (The Book of Mormon), Chaundre Hall-Broomfield (Hamilton), Julia Harriman (Hamilton), Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon, Hamilton), Ryan Vasquez (The Wrong Man), Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country), and Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls, Cats).

Danny K. Bernstein will accompany the performers.

Last year, the concert raised over $22,000 for ALR, which rescues cats and stray dogs from Puerto Rico. With their sister shelter on the island and a dedicated team of volunteers in New York City, ALR helps homeless cats and dogs find their forever home.

Tickets, priced $50, are available by clicking here; ticket holders will be given a YouTube link to access the stream.

