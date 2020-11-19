James Monroe Iglehart, Cherry Jones, Telly Leung, More Join Streaming Benefit of Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens

The virtual production of the Bill Russell and Janet Hood musical revue will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Additional artists have been announced for the streaming version of Bill Russell and Janet Hood's 1989 revue Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, which will be presented on World AIDS Day, December 1. The virtual production will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

A celebration of the lives lost to AIDS told in free-verse monologues with a blues, jazz, and rock score, the piece will stream beginning at 5 PM ET at BroadwayCares.org/Elegies. The show will be available through December 5.

Newly announced for the event are Paul Castree (Disaster!), Richard Chamberlain (The Thorn Birds), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Fran Drescher (The Nanny), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird), Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Cherry Jones (The Glass Menagerie), Francis Jue (Cambodian Rock Band), Vicki Lewis (Anastasia), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Stanley Wayne Mathis (Nice Work If You Can Get It), Eric William Morris (King Kong), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton), Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages), Matthew Scott (An American in Paris), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Mariand Torres (Wicked), and Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard).

These artists join the previously announced Brooks Ashmanskas, Laura Bell Bundy, Robin de Jesús, Stephanie Gibson, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Lena Hall, Jayne Houdyshell, Famke Janssen, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Joaquina Kalukango, Tari Kelly, Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Alyse Alan Louis, Andrea Macasaet, Kevin McHale, Varla Jean Merman, Jessie Mueller, Cynthia Nixon, Royina Patel , Anthony Rapp, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky , JK Simmons, Robin Lord Taylor, Alysha Umphress, Anna Uzele, and Marisha Wallace.

There will also be special appearances by longtime Broadway Cares friends Danny Burstein, Judith Light, Billy Porter (also a member of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees), and Michael Urie.

Russell and Justin Ross Cohen direct. Musical direction is by Hood with casting by Stephen DeAngelis.

Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, with a book and lyrics by Russell and music by Hood, premiered in 1989 at the height of the AIDS crisis in the U.S. Each monologue is written from the perspective of a character who died from the virus. The songs represent the feelings of friends and family members dealing with the loss.

The stream is produced by Jim Kierstead and Broadway Virtual, Jim Head, Sainty & Eric Nelsen, Rusty & Molly Reid, The Worx Productions LTD, Linda Karn and Ann Moore/Jane Furse, in association with The Abingdon Theatre Company.

Donations will be accepted at BroadwayCares.org. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

