James Monroe Iglehart, Stephen Schwartz, Nikki M. James, More Appear at Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival May 26

The free, online event will feature performances from the best of NYC-area high school theatre.

James Monroe Iglehart, Linda Cho, Brandon Victor Dixon, Treshelle Edmond, Amelia Hensley, Nikki M. James, Zachary Noah Piser, and Stephen Schwartz will be on hand for the Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival, streaming on Playbill and Shubert.NYC May 26. The annual event celebrates the best of NYC-area public high school theatre with an evening of performances and appearances from Broadway favorites.

Watch the event above from 7 PM ET.

Flip through the exclusive digital Playbill program for the event:





The free event, hosted by Aladdin Tony Award winner Iglehart, will feature performances from Curtis High School's Beautiful City (an original Stephen Schwartz revue), Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and the Arts' Just Another Day 2.0, Forham High School for the Arts' Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, Millennium Brooklyn High School's Friday Night Live, Professional Performing Arts High School's Romeo and Juliet, and Lexington School for the Deaf's Diverse Connections. The ceremony will close with a finale performance of "Everybody Rejoice (Brand New Day)" from The Wiz, featuring students from all of the participating schools.

"This has been an unprecedented year, and we’ve witnessed the power of the arts to build resiliency and creativity in our school communities," says Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. “I am so proud of these students and their hard work, and I want to thank the Shubert Foundation for supporting this event and theatre education in our schools."

Now in its seventh year, the festival spotlights outstanding high school productions from the 2020–2021 school year, selected from more than 30 productions citywide by a panel of industry professionals and theatre educators. Normally held in a Broadway theatre, this year's festival will be the second to go virtual due to ongoing health guidelines restricting large indoor gatherings.

"COVID-19 put an end to much we valued over this past year, but it has only further inspired our unstoppable New York City Public High School students,” adds Shubert Foundation President Diana Phillips. "For the second year in a row, and with the guidance of the Department of Education’s Theatre Office, our students have given masterful virtual performances that showcase their extraordinary range and ability. Congratulations to them and to Peter Avery and their teachers. May we all celebrate the return of this wonderful program to a Shubert stage next year!"