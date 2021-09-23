James Snyder, Diane Davis, More Will Return to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

A condensed version of the play resumes performances November 12 at the Lyric Theatre.

Casting is set for the return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. James Snyder will continue playing Harry Potter alongside Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, and Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley. Joining them are David Abeles as Ron Weasley, James Romney as Albus Potter, Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy, and Brady Dalton Richards as Scorpius Malfoy.

Romney, Bartz, and Richards joined the production in 2020 but never took to the stage before the coronavirus shutdown. Abeles joins from the San Francisco production.

As previously announced, the play will reopen as one show. Playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, who conceived the story with original series author J.K. Rowling, worked on the condensed version while theatres remained dark.

Rounding out the Broadway cast are Oge Agulué, Kevin Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Stephanie Gomérez, Steve Haggard, Ben Horner, Edward James Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, Kevin Matthew Reyes, William Rhem, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Maya Thomas, and Karen Janes Woditsch.

The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, sets by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe. U.S. casting is by Jim Carnahan. Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions serve as producers.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on Broadway April 22, 2018. The work was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Play.

North America will put on the condensed staging at the Curran in San Francisco with performances set to begin January 11, 2022, as will the Canadian premiere taking up the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto in May. Other areas of the world will continue to host the original, two-part version. Performances are currently underway in Melbourne, Australia; the West End production is slated to reopen October 14; and a German-language production will resume previews in Hamburg December 1.