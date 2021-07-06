Jamie Ballard Will Return to Title Role When London's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Reopens

Both parts of the award-winning production will resume performances at the Palace this fall.

Jamie Ballard, who first stepped into the title role of the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in May 2018, will return to the part when the hit production resumes performances at the Palace Theatre October 14.

As previously announced, both parts of the award-winning production will be presented when the drama returns after over a year and a half of a shutdown due to the pandemic; the North American stagings (including the Broadway production, which resumes in November at the Lyric) will be presented as one show. Playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, who conceived the story with original series author J.K. Rowling, have been at work on the condensed version as theatres remained dark.

Ballard will be joined by Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter, Dominic Short as Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Phoenix Edwards as Rose Granger-Weasley, Draco Malfoy as James Howard, and Luke Sumner as Scorpius Malfoy. Further casting will be announced.

The production received its world premiere in July 2016 at London's Palace and went on to become the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original story by Rowling, Thorne, and Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Thorne, directed by Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan.

