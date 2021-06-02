Jan Sport, Peppermint, Shakina Nayfack, More Added to Glimmer of Light Lineup

Playbill's live concert event will take place live at Radial Park and also be available as a free post-event stream.

Playbill, partnering with Cadillac and The Neon Coven, has announced additional casting for Glimmer of Light, its first-ever live concert event in celebration of Pride 2021. Glimmer of Light will take place June 17 at Radial Park in Halletts Point, Queens, and will stream for free beginning June 24 at 8 PM ET on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube.

In addition to previously announced appearances by Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (the upcoming West Side Story film), Jo Ellen Pellman (The Prom movie), drag artist and city council candidate Marti Allen-Cummings, and Max Crumm (Disaster), Glimmer of Light will feature Blaine Alden Krauss, Brian Sims, DeMarius R. Copes, Ezra Menas, Legacy BQPC (Ashton Muñiz, Basit Shittu, Garrett Allen & Kyle Carrero Lopez), Jan Sport, Sis, and virtual performances/appearances by Felicia Fitzpatrick, L Morgan Lee, Peppermint, and Shakina Nayfack.

They will be appearing alongside The Neon Coven Members Andrew Barret Cox, August, Bessie D. Smith, Brandon Alberto, Brandon Looney, Danielle Lussier, Hayley Moir, Jada Temple, Kelly McIntyre, Kim Hudman, Kim Onah, Lyric Danae, Mark Mauriello, Michelle Martinelli, Page Axelson, Peter Yang, Princess Lockerooo, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Sarah Lewandowski, Tony Lawrence Clements, Tweet, and Zofia Weretka. The event will also include special appearances by Born This Way Foundation representatives and The Real Housewives. The band will feature Willy Rodriguez on drums and Debbie Tjong on bass.

Doors to Radial Park will open at 7 PM ET for Glimmer of Light, with access to the Playbill Pride Pop-Up Store, food trucks, photo ops, pre-show festivities, and more. The concert will begin at 8:30 PM. One hundred percent of ticket sales from the event will go to benefit Born This Way Foundation, with the mission of working with young people to build a kinder and braver world.

Created by The Neon Coven (OSCAR at The Crown, the upcoming Jannifer's Body), the concert event will be a celebration of queer youth and adults and their allies while supporting Born This Way Foundation’s initiatives to show that kindness is cool, to eliminate the stigma around mental health, and to validate emotions.

Executive produced by Bryan Campione and Leonard Rodino, the concert is directed Shira Milikowsky. Glimmer of Light is written by Mark Mauriello and features original music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox. Carla Troconis is The Neon Coven’s Managing Producer.

In-person tickets, sold in socially distanced pods, are now available at Playbill.com. Additional information on the free streaming event, including exact dates and times, will follow shortly.

Additional sponsors for Glimmer of Light include GSI Studios, HeadCount, Icelandic Water, Kevin Duda Productions, Moritz Theatricals, NYC Test and Trace Corps, Open Jar Studios, The Playbill Store, Popcornopolis, Radial Park, Thrill Communications, Unruly Hearts Initiative, and VSCO.

In honor of Pride Month, Playbill is teaming with VSCO to spotlight creators and honor the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ stories and identities that light up our world. Share your perspective on social media with #PlaybillxVSCO and #contest, for a chance to attend Glimmer of Light.