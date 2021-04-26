Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess to Headline Roundabout's In-Person Central Park Gala

By Andrew Gans
Apr 26, 2021
 
Curtain Up! Light the Lights!, featuring the New York Pops, will also stream live.
Tony winner Jane Krakowski (Nine, 30 Rock) will star in Roundabout Theatre Company's 2021 Gala, celebrating the long-awaited return to live theatre. The hybrid event, entitled Curtain Up, Light the Lights!, will be presented in Central Park June 7 and will also stream live.

Krakowski will be joined by The New York Pops and her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess. The evening will also celebrate the Save Our Stages Act, with an honor accepted by co-sponsor Senator Charles E. Schumer. Additional artists and appearances will be announced later.

READ: As $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill Passes, the Call for Arts Representation in Biden Cabinet Continues

The in-person gala will begin with staggered arrivals at 5:30 PM and include a seated dinner, a live auction, and the concert. The virtual live stream will begin at 8 PM.

The most current COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including social distancing, face coverings, and testing or proof of vaccination for attendance.

Proceeds benefit Roundabout’s myriad programs happening during the shutdown, safety protocols when theatre opens again, and support for artists and technicians who are awaiting the return to work.

For ticket information click here.

