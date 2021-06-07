Jane Krakowski Headlines Roundabout’s 2021 In-Person and Live Streaming Gala June 7

By Dan Meyer
Jun 07, 2021
 
The lineup also features Tituss Burgess, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, and more Broadway stars.
Jane Krakowski Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Tony winner Jane Krakowski headlines Roundabout Theatre Company's 2021 gala Curtain Up, Light the Lights! June 7 live from Central Park's Delacorte Theater. The concert, also available to enjoy via live stream, features in-person performances by The New York Pops and Krakowski's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess.

Tickets for the one-night-only virtual stream of the performance are available for a minimum donation of $25. The presentation begins at 8:15 PM ET.

Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, and Blair Underwood

Stage and screen favorites Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, Emma Stone, and Vanessa Williams appear virtually during the gala. All five stars have appeared in Roundabout productions with Emmy winner Brosnahan in The Big Knife, EGOT winner Goldberg in a benefit reading of Damn Yankees!, Oscar winner Stone in Cabaret, current Tony nominee Underwood in A Soldier’s Play, and Tony nominee Williams in Sondheim on Sondheim.

The most current of COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for in-person attendance, including social distancing, face coverings, and testing or proof of vaccination. The event begins with staggered safety arrivals at 5:30 PM and include a seated dinner, a live auction, and the concert performance.

For more information, click here.

From Starlight Express to She Loves Me: Look Back at Jane Krakowski on the Stage

Krakowski won a Tony Award in 2003 for her performance in Nine.

26 PHOTOS
_Production_Photo_ Jane Krakowski & Robert Downey, Jr. _HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski and Robert Downey, Jr in American Passion Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_ Erica Gimpel, Anne Marie Bobby, Jane Krakowski & Martha Plimpton_HR.jpg
Erica Gimpel, Anne Marie Bobby, Jane Krakowski, and Martha Plimpton in American Passion Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_ Jane Krakowski_HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski in American Passion Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert Torti (center) with Mary Ann Lamb, Nicole Picard, Reva Rice, Lola Knox, Jane Krakowski, Christina Youngman and Andrea McArdle in Starlight Express.
Robert Torti (center) with Mary Ann Lamb, Nicole Picard, Reva Rice, Lola Knox, Jane Krakowski, Christina Youngman and Andrea McArdle in Starlight Express Martha Swope & Associates
_Production_Photo_Jane-Krakowski (L) Barry-Bernal (R)_HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski and Barry Bernal in Starlight Express Martha Swope
_Production_Photo_Starlight Express 1_HR.jpg
Cast of Starlight Express Martha Swope
_Production_Photo_David Carroll and Jane Krakowski_HR.jpg
David Carroll and Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_Rex Smith and Jane Krakowski _HR.jpg
Rex Smith and Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_Jane-Krakowski 2_HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel
_Production_Photo_Jane-Krakowski 1_HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski in Grand Hotel
