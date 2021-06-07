Jane Krakowski Headlines Roundabout’s 2021 In-Person and Live Streaming Gala June 7

The lineup also features Tituss Burgess, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, and more Broadway stars.

Tony winner Jane Krakowski headlines Roundabout Theatre Company's 2021 gala Curtain Up, Light the Lights! June 7 live from Central Park's Delacorte Theater. The concert, also available to enjoy via live stream, features in-person performances by The New York Pops and Krakowski's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess.

Tickets for the one-night-only virtual stream of the performance are available for a minimum donation of $25. The presentation begins at 8:15 PM ET.

Stage and screen favorites Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, Emma Stone, and Vanessa Williams appear virtually during the gala. All five stars have appeared in Roundabout productions with Emmy winner Brosnahan in The Big Knife, EGOT winner Goldberg in a benefit reading of Damn Yankees!, Oscar winner Stone in Cabaret, current Tony nominee Underwood in A Soldier’s Play, and Tony nominee Williams in Sondheim on Sondheim.

The most current of COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for in-person attendance, including social distancing, face coverings, and testing or proof of vaccination. The event begins with staggered safety arrivals at 5:30 PM and include a seated dinner, a live auction, and the concert performance.

For more information, click here .

