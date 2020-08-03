Janie Dee, Joanna Riding, Fra Fee, More to Headline Outdoor London Concert Presentation of A Little Night Music

The Stephen Sondheim–Hugh Wheeler musical heads to Holland Park August 15.

A host of U.K. stage favorites will take the stage August 15 for a concert presentation of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's A Little Night Music, taking place outdoors at London's Holland Park with social distancing measures in place.

Alastair Knights will direct a cast that includes Olivier winners Janie Dee and Joanna Riding (both alums of the recent revival of Sondheim's Follies), Fra Fee (The Ferryman), Sharif Afifi (We Live in Cairo), Hiba Elchikhe (Antony and Cleopatra), Danielle Fiamanya (& Juliet), Hilary Harwood (Cinders), Emma Kingston (In the Heights), Emma Harrold (The Fantasticks), Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Kayi Ushe (Kinky Boots), and Ella Tronson.

Capacity for the one-night-only event is capped at 200, with allocated, socially distanced seating. Audiences are asked to wear masks and maintain proper public safety protocols.

The concert will feature eight-piece orchestrations by Jason Carr, with Alex Parker conducting. The event is produced in association with Opera Holland Park, which will also present concerts in the space August 7 and August 8 with various classical singers.

For more information, visit OperaHollandPark.com.