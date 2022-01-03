January 2022 Streaming Guide: Harry Potter Reunion, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Gilded Age, More

What's playing on HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more.

2022 kicks off with a bang, thanks to a slew of new shows and movies coming to streaming for theatre lovers to enjoy. From the Harry Potter film franchise reunion to The Tragedy of Macbeth and The Gilded Age, there's plenty of stars to see on screen.

Check out what's playing below.

Amazon Prime

Cruel Intentions

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, and Reese Witherspoon star in this ‘90s take on Choderlos de Laclos' 1792 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, transporting it to the world of 1990s Manhattan prep schools on the Upper East Side. The film was so popular—thanks in part to its soundtrack—that a musical was created and premiered in 2015. A recent concert staging is streaming on Stellar through January 4.

Once

Before the stage adaptation won the Tony for Best Musical in 2012, this musical stole the hearts of moviegoers around the world. Musician-actors Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová (who won the Academy Award in 2008 for Best Original Song for the film's signature number “Falling Slowly”), follows an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant as they find themselves drawn together by their shared love of music.

The Preacher’s Wife

This ‘90s hit movie-with-music and Whitney Houston vehicle has inspired an in-development stage musical . The film follows one woman as she struggles to find her voice and strengthen her preacher husband, played by Tony winner Denzel Washington, during a moment of financial and emotional turmoil for the church community at-large. The supporting cast features a slew of theatre favorites including Tony winners Courtney B. Vance and Gregory Hines, along with Loretta Devine and Jenifer Lewis.

Waitress

Before Sara Bareilles created music for a blockbuster stage adaptation, this film starring Keri Russell was an indie favorite around the States. Written and directed by the late Adrienne Shelly (HBO Max recently aired a documentary on the artist), Waitress follows Jenna, a small-town Southern gal with an uncanny knack for making pies as she seeks to flee her unhappy marriage and her disappointing life.





Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth (January 14)

Joel Coen’s film adaptation of the Shakespearean classic stars Tony and Oscar winners Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth alongside Tony winner Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Harry Melling as Malcolm, and Alex Hassell as Ross. Kathryn Hunter plays all three witches. It tells the story of one man’s murderous plot to assume the throne and his ensuing decent into madness.

PHOTOS: A Sneak Peek at The Tragedy of Macbeth, Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

HBO Max

The Bodyguard

When a superstar (Whitney Houston) discovers she is being stalked, she hires a former Secret Service agent (Kevin Costner) to protect her. While not a musical per se—although there are plenty of musical performances—the film inspired a stage adaptation that opened in the West End, starring Tony winner Heather Headley (Aida). Despite having not yet made it to Broadway, The Bodyguard remains a popular choice for regional, touring, and international venues.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain (in a stunning make-up transformation) stars as Tammy Faye Bakker, along with Tony winners Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker and Cherry Jones as Tammy’s mom, Rachel. Exploring the Bakkers' life as they built an evangelical TV empire, the film also digs deeper into Tammy Faye’s own beliefs and her refusal to bend to the patriarchal whims of the network bigwigs.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

All aboard the Hogwarts Express for a journey back to the Wizarding World. As previously announced, the special will feature the original trio—Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson—all participating along with a slew of supporting players, many of whom are theatre faves. It’s unclear what Return to Hogwarts will look like, but if HBO’s previous reunion special for Friends is any harbinger, Harry Potter fans can expect set visits, scene reenactments, and plenty of reminiscing in the Gryffindor common room.

The Philadelphia Story

Based on the 1939 play by Philip Barry, written specifically for Katharine Hepburn, the movie tells the story of a socialite whose wedding plans are complicated by the simultaneous arrival of her ex-husband and an attractive journalist. The popular movie adaptation starred Hepburn and Cary Grant, and a musical film remake titled High Society, starring Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby, premiered in 1956.

A Streetcar Named Desire

Marlon Brando reprises his role as Stanley in this film adaptation of Tennesse Williams’ Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, expanding beyond the singular setting of an apartment. Vivian Leigh stars as Blanche opposite Kim Hunter as Stella, both of whom won Oscars for their performances.

The Time Traveler's Wife

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s book, Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana star as married couple, Clare and Henry, as they deal with the latter’s genetic disorder that sends him hurtling through time and space. A stage adaptation is in the works with a score by Grammy winners Joss Stone and Dave Stewart.

Somebody Somewhere (January 16)

This series follows Sam, played by downtown favorite Bridget Everett, a true Kansan on the surface but struggling to fit the hometown mold. Her one saving grace is singing, which leads her on a journey to self-discovery and a community of outsiders who also don’t fit. Co-starring are Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, and Mike Hagerty.

The Gilded Age (January 24)

The nine-part limited series, featuring a theatre-stacked cast, explores the power struggles of New York City high society. Carrie Coon and Morgan Spencer are Bertha and George Russell, new to NYC and ready to take their place in society as power players—as they contend with longstanding residents like Agnes van Rhijn, played by Christine Baranski. The show also features theatre alums like Cynthia Nixon (as Agnes’ less affluent sister, Ada Brook), Audra McDonald, Denée Benton, Katie Finneran, Kristine Nielsen, Claybourne Elder, Bill Irwin, Michael Cerveris, and Simon Jones.



WATCH: The Gilded Age Trailer Sets Up Power Battle Between Carrie Coon and Christine Baranski

Hulu

Falling for Figaro

Joanna Lumley, Danielle Macdonald, and Hugh Skinner lead this new rom-com set in the world of competitive opera singing. The story centers on young fund manager Millie (Macdonald), who leaves her career and long-term boyfriend to follow her opera dreams. As expected, the film showcases Lumley's famous deadpan comedy chops as the fictional former opera diva turned vocal coach with some unusual training methods.

WATCH: Joanna Lumley Challenges Her New Opera Student Danielle Macdonald in Falling for Figaro Clip

Women of the Movement (January 6 on ABC, January 7 on Hulu)

This six-part limited series is based on the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, played by recent Tony winner Adrienne Warren. The series follows Mamie on her pursuit of justice for her son Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African-American boy who was brutally lynched in 1955 Jim Crow Mississippi. Tony winner Tonya Pinkins plays Mamie’s mother, with a cast also including Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott.

Ailey (January 10)

Director Jamila Wignot’s documentary, which premiered at Sundance last year, follows the late visionary who founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, from his early days in Texas to his untimely death in 1989. For decades, he led the premiere company, choreographing pieces that became classics, including Blues Suite, Cry, and Revelations. The film uses archival footage and audio recordings of Ailey alongside interviews with company dancers and choreographers, who give insight into Ailey’s process and legacy.

Netflix

Annie

This 1982 film adaptation of the Broadway musical brings everyone’s favorite “Tomorrow”-singing orphan to the big screen with a supporting cast full of theatre stars, including Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, Bernadette Peters as Lily, Tim Curry as Rooster, Ann Reinking as Grace, Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks, and Geoffrey Holder as Punjab (a character from the musical’s source material added for the film).

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Gene Wilder stars as the title candy-maker who opens the gates to his marvelous—and mysterious—factory to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. Featuring music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, the Oscar-nominated score features favorites like “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.” The film is based on the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, which was turned into a film in 2005 (also now available on Netflix) and then a Broadway musical in 2017.