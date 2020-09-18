Jasmine Cephas Jones, Laurence Fisburne, More Win Emmy Awards Ahead of Primetime Broadcast

The Hamilton alum and Tony winner earned trophies for their work on Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn.

Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones, Tony winner Laurence Fishburne, and more from the theatre community took home honors during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The two stars won Outstanding Actress and Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, respectively, for their work on Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn September 17.

This year, the Emmys for creative and technical achievement in television were held over four virtual ceremonies on YouTube, with a fifth night of awards still to come September 19 on FXX, ahead of ABC's Primetime Emmy Awards show September 20 hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

READ: Blindspotting Series Greenlit by Starz, Starring Hamilton’s Jasmine Cephas Jones

Broadway alum Kerry Washington also took home her first Emmy win this week for executive producing Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” and “Good Times,” which won Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Washington will compete in three additional categories September 20: Lead Actress in a Limited Series and Limited Series for Little Fires Everywhere and Television Movie for American Son, based on the Broadway play by Christopher Demos-Brown.

Elsewhere, The Apollo—about the famed Harlem theatre—won Documentary or Nonfiction Special while Ryan Murphy’s star-studded Hollywood snagged Original Main Title Theme Music for Nathan Barr.