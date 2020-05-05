Jason Alexander, Kelli O'Hara, and More Star in New Podcast Exploring Quarantine and Isolation

Closing the Distance will be made up of 10 short audio dramas created in response to the public health crisis.

Closing the Distance, a new scripted podcast, will look at social-distancing, quarantine, and isolation in a series of ten short audio dramas. Among those starring in the project are Broadway alums Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kelli O'Hara, and Kathleen Turner.

Co-written by authors Tawni O’Dell and Lou Aronica, and directed by Tony-winning producer and director Mitchell Maxwell, the first two episodes of Closing the Distance are now available on Apple Podcasts. Created in response to the public health crisis, the show explores the sudden distance between people as a result of the pandemic.

In Working From Home, O’Hara portrays the mother a four-year-old with a husband overseas, trying to resolve her feelings of anger at the world with the love she feels for her daughter. In The Man Who Couldn't Google, Alexander plays a writer who lives alone and prides himself on his independence—until he finds himself helpless when he loses his glasses.

More episodes will be released, with further casting to be announced. The series will also feature an original song written and composed by Sam Tsui and Casey Breves, which was performed by Tsui and Breves with Alex Blue.

