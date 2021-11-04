Jason Bowen Will Join Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, and Ato Blankson-Wood in Off-Broadway Long Day's Journey Into Night

Robert O'Hara will direct the Audible production at the Minetta Lane.

Casting is complete for Audible's production of Eugene O’Neill's Long Day’s Journey Into Night, which will begin performances January 11, 2022, prior to an official opening January 23 the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's Off-Broadway home.

Jason Bowen (The Play That Goes Wrong) will play Jamie Tyrone, joining the previously announced husband-and-wife duo Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel as James and Mary Tyrone, and Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play) as Edmund. Tony nominee Robert O'Hara (Slave Play) will direct the epic drama.

The upcoming staging, which will continue through February 20, is said to be "inspired by the events of 2020.? The production will also be released as an Audible Original.

The production will feature scenic and costume design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Yee Eun Nam, and associate direction by Nicholas Polonio. Imani Champion is the production stage manager, and casting is by X Casting's Victor Vazquez. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night is produced by arrangement with Yale University, Trust U/W/O Shane O’Neill, and Bubbles Incorporated SA.

