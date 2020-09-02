Jason Danieley Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Curtains' David Hyde Pierce, Debra Monk, Karen Ziemba

By Andrew Gans
Sep 02, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Jason Danieley (Curtains, Candide, Pretty Woman) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, September 2.

Danieley welcomes some of his former Curtains co-stars: Tony winners David Hyde Pierce, Debra Monk, and Karen Ziemba. The stream will be available beginning at 8 PM ET in the video above.

Pretty_Woman_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_10_HR.jpg
Jason Danieley Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Curtains, featuring a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Rupert Holmes (based on an original concept and book by Peter Stone), opened on Broadway March 22, 2007, playing 511 performances through June 29, 2008. The musical was nominated for eight 2007 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Pierce won the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

