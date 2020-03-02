Jason Gotay Cast in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Reboot

Frozen’s Kristen Bell will return as the narrator of the TV series.

Broadway actor Jason Gotay, who played Che in the recent City Center production of Evita, has landed a role in the upcoming reboot of the TV series Gossip Girl, according to Deadline.

Frozen's Kristen Bell, who was the narrator of the 2007–2012 CW program, will return for the HBO Max series. The sequel will also feature Emily Alyn Lind (Code Black, Revenge), Whitney Peak (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), and Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon).

Original stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester have also been invited to return for the 10 episodes, which will introduce a new batch of Manhattan private school students and will also focus on the effects of social media.

Original Gossip Girl co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce with Joshua Safran (Smash). The latter previously confirmed that the reboot will be set in the present and will feature more inclusive representation.

