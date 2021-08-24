Jason Gotay, Liz Callaway, and More Join Songs for a New World at Radial Park

The August 26 event will be the first production presented by the rebranded New City Music Theatre.

Casting is now complete for New City Music Theatre's production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World August 26 at 7:30 PM at Radial Park at Halletts Point. The evening will mark the company's first production under its new name; it was formerly Cleveland Musical Theatre.

The staging will feature the previously reported Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Wicked), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Marc G. Dalio (Beauty and the Beast tour), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Darian Sanders (The Lion King tour), Grace Stockdale (Waitress tour), Nya (The Spongebob Musical tour), Nick Drake, and Rick Edinger, plus dancers Yeman Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Jennifer Florentino (Moulin Rouge), Zuri Noelle Ford (West Side Story), Yuka Notsuka, and Michael Anthony Sylvester.

Newly announced for the one-night-only event are Jason Gotay (Evita, Gossip Girl), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby, Miss Saigon), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls tour), Ximone Rose (Once On This Island), and Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town). Gotay and Johnson replace, respectively, Derek Klena and Telly Leung, who withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld will direct the production, with music direction by Edinger, choreography by Ahmad Simmons, scenic design by Theron Wineinger, costume consultation by Jake Poser, lighting design by Alan Edwards, sound design by Julian Evans, and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

Tickets, starting at $30, are available at NewCityMusicTheatre.org.

