Jason Gotay, Shereen Pimentel, Michael James Scott, More Offer Songs for a New World August 26

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Jason Gotay, Shereen Pimentel, Michael James Scott, More Offer Songs for a New World August 26
By Andrew Gans
Aug 26, 2021
 
The evening at Radial Park is the first production presented by the rebranded New City Music Theatre.
Jason Gotay, Shereen Pimentel, and Michael James Scott
Jason Gotay, Shereen Pimentel, and Michael James Scott

New City Music Theatre's production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World is presented August 26 at 7:30 PM at Radial Park at Halletts Point. The evening marks the company's first production under its new name; it was formerly Cleveland Musical Theatre.

The company is led by Jason Gotay (Evita, Gossip Girl), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby, Miss Saigon), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls tour), Ximone Rose (Once On This Island), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Wicked), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Marc G. Dalio (Beauty and the Beast tour), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Darian Sanders (The Lion King tour), Grace Stockdale (Waitress tour), Nya (The Spongebob Musical tour), Nick Drake, and Rick Edinger.

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway Bill Westmoreland

The evening also features dancers Yeman Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Jennifer Florentino (Moulin Rouge), Zuri Noelle Ford (West Side Story), Yuka Notsuka, and Michael Anthony Sylvester.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld directs the production, with music direction by Edinger, choreography by Ahmad Simmons, scenic design by Theron Wineinger, costume consultation by Jake Poser, lighting design by Alan Edwards, sound design by Julian Evans, and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

Tickets, starting at $30, are available at NewCityMusicTheatre.org.

Take a Look at Songs for a New World at New York City Center

Take a Look at Songs for a New World at New York City Center

The Encores! Off-Center production of the Jason Robert Brown musical runs through June 30.

15 PHOTOS
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 2_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell_Solea Pfeiffer 1_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 4_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_Colin Donnell 1_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Colin Donnell 2_HR.jpg
Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_Colin Donnell 2_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore and Colin Donnell Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Shoshana Bean 2_HR.jpg
Shoshana Bean Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore 3_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Songs_For_A_New_World_New_York_City_Center_Eoncores_Production_Photo_2018_Mykal Kilgore_HR.jpg
Mykal Kilgore Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.