Jason Gotay, Shereen Pimentel, Michael James Scott, More Offer Songs for a New World August 26

The evening at Radial Park is the first production presented by the rebranded New City Music Theatre.

New City Music Theatre's production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World is presented August 26 at 7:30 PM at Radial Park at Halletts Point. The evening marks the company's first production under its new name; it was formerly Cleveland Musical Theatre.

The company is led by Jason Gotay (Evita, Gossip Girl), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby, Miss Saigon), Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls tour), Ximone Rose (Once On This Island), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Wicked), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Marc G. Dalio (Beauty and the Beast tour), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Darian Sanders (The Lion King tour), Grace Stockdale (Waitress tour), Nya (The Spongebob Musical tour), Nick Drake, and Rick Edinger.

The evening also features dancers Yeman Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Jennifer Florentino (Moulin Rouge), Zuri Noelle Ford (West Side Story), Yuka Notsuka, and Michael Anthony Sylvester.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld directs the production, with music direction by Edinger, choreography by Ahmad Simmons, scenic design by Theron Wineinger, costume consultation by Jake Poser, lighting design by Alan Edwards, sound design by Julian Evans, and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

Tickets, starting at $30, are available at NewCityMusicTheatre.org.

