Jason Robert Brown Will Judge 'A Song for Our Time' Songwriting Competition, Searching for Anthem in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

The winning song will be recorded by West End stars and a virtual choir, with proceeds benefiting Acting for Others.

Tony winner Jason Robert Brown will judge a new global songwriting competition, "A Song for our Time," that is searching for an anthem in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The winning song will be recorded by West End stars and a virtual choir. Proceeds will benefit Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities.

Producer Danielle Tarento and actor-producer Paul Wilkins, the forces behind the initiative, said, “We want to do something useful, that not only raises money for the self-employed in the performing arts who have been so hard hit by the current situation, but also that creates something utterly meaningful. We are joining forces with a host of wonderful humans in order to create something inspiring that harnesses the incredible talent our brilliant industry has to offer. We welcome submissions from anyone…and we mean anyone. Whether you’re an established musical theatre writer or an emerging artist, we would love to hear what you have to offer."

For additional information, visit Tarento Productions' Facebook page. Recorded songs should be submitted to info@tarento.net by midnight GMT April 10.

