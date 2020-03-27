Jason Robert Brown Will Judge 'A Song for Our Time' Songwriting Competition, Searching for Anthem in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Jason Robert Brown Will Judge 'A Song for Our Time' Songwriting Competition, Searching for Anthem in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
By Andrew Gans
Mar 27, 2020
 
The winning song will be recorded by West End stars and a virtual choir, with proceeds benefiting Acting for Others.
Jason_Robert_Brown_Barnes_And_Noble_How_We_React_And_How_We_Recover_Signing_2018_HR
Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Jason Robert Brown will judge a new global songwriting competition, "A Song for our Time," that is searching for an anthem in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The winning song will be recorded by West End stars and a virtual choir. Proceeds will benefit Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities.

Producer Danielle Tarento and actor-producer Paul Wilkins, the forces behind the initiative, said, “We want to do something useful, that not only raises money for the self-employed in the performing arts who have been so hard hit by the current situation, but also that creates something utterly meaningful. We are joining forces with a host of wonderful humans in order to create something inspiring that harnesses the incredible talent our brilliant industry has to offer. We welcome submissions from anyone…and we mean anyone. Whether you’re an established musical theatre writer or an emerging artist, we would love to hear what you have to offer."

For additional information, visit Tarento Productions' Facebook page. Recorded songs should be submitted to info@tarento.net by midnight GMT April 10.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.