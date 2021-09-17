Jason Robert Brown's The Last 5 Years Begins in London's West End September 17

Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch reprise their roles from the Southwark Playhouse production.

Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years transfers from Southwark Playhouse to the West End September 17 for a limited engagement at the Vaudeville Theatre. Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie, respectively, with an opening night set for September 23.

The actor-musician production previously had a streaming run last year. The Southwark production was nominated for eight Offie Awards and won two, for Best Director and Best Musical Production. Higginson was also nominated for a Stage Debut Award.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the musical features choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt, and sound design by Adam Fisher. The musical director is Leo Munby; casting is by Jane Deitch.

The two-hander unfolds as Cathy, a struggling actor, tells her story in reverse, from the end of the turbulent relationship, while Jamie, a literary prodigy, tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.

The musical is produced at the Vaudeville Theatre by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Edward Prophet, and People Entertainment Group, with Dan Looney, Adam Paulden, and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP GROUP.

Prior to The Last Five Years, the Vaudeville was home to a production of Nick Payne's Constellations with four rotating casts. A film capture of the production will stream in October.



Go Inside Rehearsal for the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years Go Inside Rehearsal for the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years 20 PHOTOS

(Updated September 17, 2021)