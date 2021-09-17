Jason Robert Brown's The Last 5 Years Begins in London's West End September 17

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Jason Robert Brown's The Last 5 Years Begins in London's West End September 17
By Andrew Gans, Dan Meyer
Sep 17, 2021
 
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch reprise their roles from the Southwark Playhouse production.
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks

Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years transfers from Southwark Playhouse to the West End September 17 for a limited engagement at the Vaudeville Theatre. Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson reprise their roles as Cathy and Jamie, respectively, with an opening night set for September 23.

The actor-musician production previously had a streaming run last year. The Southwark production was nominated for eight Offie Awards and won two, for Best Director and Best Musical Production. Higginson was also nominated for a Stage Debut Award.

Jonathan O&#39;Boyle in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Jonathan O'Boyle in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the musical features choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt, and sound design by Adam Fisher. The musical director is Leo Munby; casting is by Jane Deitch.

The two-hander unfolds as Cathy, a struggling actor, tells her story in reverse, from the end of the turbulent relationship, while Jamie, a literary prodigy, tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.

The musical is produced at the Vaudeville Theatre by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Edward Prophet, and People Entertainment Group, with Dan Looney, Adam Paulden, and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP GROUP.

Prior to The Last Five Years, the Vaudeville was home to a production of Nick Payne's Constellations with four rotating casts. A film capture of the production will stream in October.

Go Inside Rehearsal for the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years

Go Inside Rehearsal for the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years

20 PHOTOS
Jonathan O&#39;Boyle in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Jonathan O'Boyle in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Sam Spencer-Lane and Molly Lynch in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
Leo Munby in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Leo Munby in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
Molly Lynch in in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Molly Lynch in in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Molly Lynch in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Molly Lynch in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
Oli Higginson in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Oli Higginson in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in rehearsal for <i>The Last 5 Years</i>
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in rehearsal for The Last 5 Years Helen Maybanks
Share

(Updated September 17, 2021)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.