Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, Will Roland, George Salazar, More Set for Be More Chill Reunion

The reunion will be hosted by Dori Berinstein on the Broadway Podcast Network.

The Broadway Podcast Network will present a cross-continent Be More Chill reunion, featuring members of the creative team as well as actors from both the Broadway and London productions, July 22 at 9 PM ET. The live stream will be available at BPN.fm.

Tony-winning producer Dori Berinstein, who hosts Deep Dive Broadway, will be joined by composer-lyricist Joe Iconis, book writer Joe Tracz, director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, Broadway cast members George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, and Stephanie Hsu, London cast members Scott Folan and Blake Patrick Anderson, and producers Jerry Goehring, Michael Hurst, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

The program will also feature a tribute to the late Ned Vizzini, who penned the novel upon which the musical is based, by his wife Sabra Embury.

A 2015 world premiere of Be More Chill at Two River Theater in New Jersey led to a cast album, which took the internet by storm. An Off-Broadway premiere followed in 2018, quickly selling out and adding an extension to its run, followed by a Broadway production in 2019. A London staging opened at The Other Palace in February prior to the pandemic.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at BroadwayCares.org.

