Javier Muñoz, Judith Light, Lena Hall, Rema Webb, More Set for Remember the Ribbon Concert

Alan Menken, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, and Beth Leavel will make virtual appearances.

The initial lineup has been revealed for the live concert Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day. Among stars appearing will be In the Heights and Hamilton star Javier Muñoz, Tony winners Lena Hall and Judith Light, and Tony nominee Charles Busch, accompanied by Tom Judson.

Rounding out the slate are Broadway alums Rema Webb, Corey Mach, Hernando Umana, and producer Tom Kirdahy, with virtual appearances from Alan Menken, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, and Beth Leavel. The event is hosted by Karl Schmid, with guest speakers from Gilead, Nik Johnson, Alex Birsh from Playbill, and Tom Viola from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

As previously announced, the concert will be filmed at Sony Hall in NYC and share stories and songs that celebrate, pay tribute to, and remember those affected by HIV and AIDS.

Remember The Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day is directed by Bryan Campione, with music coordination by Mach, music direction/arrangements by Joshua Stephen Kartes and Sydney Steele acting as stage manager. The event is executive produced by Alex Birsh and Leonard Rodino, with producers Joshua Stone, Clara Barragán and Glenn Shaevitz. Front of house production is by Kevin Duda Productions, with videography by Michael Moritz Productions.

The performance will stream December 1-3 on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube . A donation button will be embedded to help benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Live event partners are Sony Hall, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, Independence Wines and Spirits, Lenz Winery, RBNY Winery, and Lafayette USA.