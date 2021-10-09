Jaws-Inspired Comedy The Shark Is Broken Attacks the West End October 9

Playwright Ian Shaw stars as his father Robert Shaw, who played shark hunter Quint in the film.

Looks like they needed a bigger theatre. The 2019 Edinburgh Fringe hit The Shark Is Broken, Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon's comedic look at the behind-the-scenes drama on the Jaws film set, begins its West End run October 9 at Ambassadors Theatre.

The play centers on the tensions between the three stars on the set of the Steven Spielberg blockbuster as they deal with foul weather and a temperamental co-star—a faulty mechanical shark. Shaw stars as his father, Robert Shaw, who played Quint in the movie, alongside Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider and Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss.

Guy Masterson directs the play, with set and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, and video design by Nina Dunn.

The Shark Is Broken runs through January 15, 2022. Sonia Friedman Productions produces.