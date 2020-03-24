Jaws-Inspired Musical Bruce, Clue, More Set for New Paper Mill Playhouse Season

The previously announced The Wanderer and Aida will also be a part of the 2020–2021 lineip.

The Paper Mill Playhouse 2020–2021 season will include the world premiere of the musical Bruce, based on the making of Steven Spielberg's summer blockbuster Jaws. Also on the slate are Clue and The Sound of Music, joining The Wanderer, which was postponed to next season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, announced in January .

The Millburn, New Jersey, venue will kick off its season with the murder-mystery comedy Clue (October 7–November 11), directed by Casey Hushion. The stage adaptation features a book by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and original music by Michael Holland.

During the holiday season is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music (November 25, 2020–January 3, 2021), directed and choreographed by Mark S. Hoebee.

Aida, directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, kicks off its new national tour at Paper Mill February 4–March 7, 2021. The musical features a revised book by David Henry Hwang based on the original by Robert Falls, Linda Woolverton, and Hwang.

The Wanderer will now make its world premiere April 8–May 9, directed by Kenneth Ferrone. The new musical is based on the life of Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, with a book by Charles Messina.

Paper Mill Playhouse will close out its 82nd season with the world premiere of Bruce (June 9 – July 4), directed and choreographed by Donna Feore. The new musical, a co-production with Seattle Rep, is based on The Jaws Log by screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, with a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, the latter also writing the music.

Last season at Paper Mill included Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, and the retrospective revue Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.