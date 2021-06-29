Jaws-Inspired The Shark Is Broken Confirms New West End Dates

Sonia Friedman Productions heads the London transfer of the Edinburgh Fringe hit.

The Shark Is Broken, Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon's comedic exploration of the behind-the-scenes drama of Jaws, has secured new dates for its previously announced West End transfer. Performances, which were slated to start up in May 2020 prior to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin October 9 at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Guy Masterson directs the play, a runaway hit from the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. It follows Robert Shaw (father to the co-writer, who also stars), Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss—three of the four stars of Steven Spielberg's 1975 thriller. The fourth: a mechanical shark with lots of faults. Stuck on a boat in less-than-beachy weather, the three actors begin to show their own teeth.

"Jaws was made against all odds, and became one of the greatest films of all time," producer Sonia Friedman said. "So, we always knew we had to bring this brilliantly original play to the Ambassadors Theatre in spite of everything."

The limited run is scheduled through January 15, 2022. Additional casting and creative team will be announced later.