Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Mientus, Kathryn Gallagher, More Star in Boy•Friends September 29

The series comes from My Gay Roommate creators Noam Ash and Austin Bening.

A parade of Broadway stars are going back to college in the new series Boy•Friends (debuting September 29), including Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andy Mientus, Kathryn Gallagher, Jennifer Damiano, and Julia Murney. The comedy series, based on My Gay Roommate created by Austin Bening and Noam Ash (who stars opposite Johnson), follows two college roommates: one gay and one straight.

Check out the full pilot, directed by Darren Stein (Jawbreaker, GBF), above or on YouTube.

Boy•Friends also features Mike Heslin, Isaiah Frizzelle, and Nicolas Wilson. The show flips social paradigms where being gay is not an issue, the jocks are the underdogs, the a cappella singers are the popular kids, and the women are always in charge.

Boy•Friends is produced by Ish Entertainment, Keshet Digital Studios, and Well-Versed Entertainment.

