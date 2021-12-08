Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Kimberly Akimbo Musical, Starring Victoria Clark, Opens December 8 Off-Broadway

The Atlantic Theater Company world premiere also features Steven Boyer, Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and more.

The world premiere of playwright-librettist David Lindsay-Abaire and composer Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo officially opens December 8 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theatre. Based on the eponymous play by Lindsay-Abaire, the musical stars Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) in the title role. The Jessica Stone-helmed production began Off-Broadway November 6.

The cast also includes Hand to God Tony nominee Steven Boyer as Buddy and Head Over Heels breakout star Bonnie Milligan as Debra. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Justin Cooley as Seth, Olivia Elease Hardy as Delia, Fernell Hogan II as Martin, Michael Iskander as Aaron, Alli Mauzey as Pattie, and Nina White as Teresa.

The musical follows Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Danny Mefford, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, music director Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, hair and makeup designer Jared Janas, and orchestrator John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. Casting is by Craig Burns at The Telsey Office, and Arabella Powell is the production stage manager.

(Updated December 8, 2021)