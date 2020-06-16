Jeannette Bayardelle, Layton Williams, More to Take Part in U.K.-Based Turn Up! Benefit

Proceeds will go to four organizations that support and protect the Black community.

A host of stage favorites from both sides of the Atlantic will take part in a streaming concert in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The event, titled Turn Up!, will be filmed in part at London's Cadogan Hall and stream over two nights in July (exact dates to come).

The event, which will feature songs, poetry, readings, and speeches, hails from creative directors Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter, with Sean Green serving as music director. Club 11 London produces.

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

Among those tapped to participate are Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway's Girl From the North Country), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jaimie), and Alexia Khadime (Wicked), as well as Kelly Agbowu, Melanie La Barrie, Ryan Carter, Marcus Collins, Chloë Davies, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Alexandra Grey, Cameron Bernard Jones, Claudia Kariuki, Natalie Kassanga, Vula Malinga, Sandra Marvin, Cedric Neal, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jay Perry, Sharon Rose, Jordan Shaw, Danielle Steers, and Vinegar Strokes.

Proceeds will go toward four organizations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement: The Bail Project and The Okra Project in the U.S., as well as the U.K.-based Black Curriculum and U.K. Black Pride.