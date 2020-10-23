Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds Streams October 23

H.G. Wells' alien invasion thriller comes to life at London's O2 in the filmed production.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC's live musicals, concludes its second season with Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds October 23. The performance is available to watch at 2 PM ET above or on YouTube, and will remain online for 48 hours.

Filmed at London’s O2 Arena, the production features Liam Neeson (in holography form), Jason Donovan, Ricky Wilson, Marti Pellow, Will Stapleton, and Kerry Ellis, as well as the nine-piece Black Smoke Band and the symphonic ULLAdubULLA Strings, conducted by Wayne himself.

In 1978, Wayne composed and produced a concept album based on H.G. Wells alien invasion drama. It combines the brilliance of the original performers including Jeff Wayne, Justin Hayward, Chris Thompson and even the late Richard Burton (‘In Sight and Sound’) along with a brand new cast, band, strings, and a fully operating "Martian Fighting Machine."

The 2012 performance is presented in memory of Australian entertainer Michael Falzon, who performed in the piece in Australia, New Zealand, and across Europe. He passed away earlier this year following a battle with germ cell cancer. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, where Falzon received care during his fight.