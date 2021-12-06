Jelani Alladin, Ali Ewoldt, Christy Altomare, More Join Jamie deRoy for December 6 Actors Fund Benefit Concert

By Andrew Gans
Dec 06, 2021
 
Barry Kleinbort directs the evening at Birdland.
Coal Country_Off-Broadway_Public Theater_Opening Night_2020_Jelani Alladin_HR.jpg
Jelani Alladin Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

Jamie deRoy & friends, hosted by Tony-winning producer deRoy, returns to Birdland December 6 in a benefit evening for The Actors Fund.

Directed by Barry Kleinbort, the concert features the talents of Tony-winning Ragtime and Once On This Island creators Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia's Christy Altomare, Frozen's Jelani Alladin, The Phantom of the Opera's Ali Ewoldt, Once On This Island's Cassondra James, comic Cory Kahaney, On Your Feet!'s Mauricio Martinez, and Tony-winning A Chorus Line star Donna McKechnie. Show time is 7 PM.

Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala_2019_HR
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The evening also has musical direction by arranger, orchestrator, and conductor Ron Abel with Ritt Henn on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Proceeds from the event, produced by deRoy, benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative, which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns.

In addition to eight Tony Awards, deRoy has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, and 11 Telly Awards for her work on stage and screen.

Click here for ticket information.

Go Backstage at Jamie deRoy & Friends With Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, and More

7 PHOTOS
Jamie deRoy and Friends_Feb 16_2020_X_HR
Susie Mosher, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie, and Jim Caruso Barry Gordin
Jamie deRoy and Friends_Feb 16_2020_X_HR
Sierra Boggess, Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Denny, Harrison Greenbaum, Jamie deRoy, Rick Crom, Chris Marchant, Paula Dione Ingram, Daniel Shelvin, Tom Hubbard and Trevor Wadleigh Barry Gordin
Jamie deRoy and Friends_Feb 16_2020_X_HR
Sierra Boggess and Paula Dione Ingram Barry Gordin
Jamie deRoy and Friends_Feb 16_2020_X_HR
Ryan Spahn, Jamie deRoy, and Michael Urie Barry Gordin
Jamie deRoy and Friends_Feb 16_2020_X_HR
Chris Marchant, Daniel Shelvin, Brenda Vaccaro, and Edmund Bagnell Barry Gordin
Jamie deRoy and Friends_Feb 16_2020_X_HR
Lee Roy Reams and Michael Urie Barry Gordin
Jamie deRoy and Friends_Feb 16_2020_X_HR
Jamie deRoy & Brenda Vaccaro Barry Gordin
(Updated December 6, 2021)

