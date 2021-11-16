Jelani Alladin, Ali Ewoldt, Christy Altomare, More Will Join Jamie deRoy for Actors Fund Benefit Concert

Barry Kleinbort will direct the evening at Birdland.

Jamie deRoy & friends, hosted by Tony-winning producer deRoy, will return to Birdland December 6 in a benefit evening for The Actors Fund.

Directed by Barry Kleinbort, the concert will feature the talents of Tony-winning Ragtime and Once On This Island creators Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia's Christy Altomare, Frozen's Jelani Alladin, The Phantom of the Opera's Ali Ewoldt, Once On This Island's Cassondra James, On Your Feet!'s Mauricio Martinez, and Tony-winning A Chorus Line star Donna McKechnie. Show time is 7 PM.

The evening will also have musical direction by arranger, orchestrator, and conductor Ron Abel with Ritt Henn on bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

Proceeds from the event, produced by deRoy, will benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative, which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns.

In addition to eight Tony Awards, deRoy has won eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, and 11 Telly Awards for her work on stage and screen.

Click here for ticket information.

