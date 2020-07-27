Jelani Alladin, Daniel J. Watts, More Set for Stars in the House Reading of Stick Fly

By Dan Meyer
Jul 27, 2020
 
Crystal Monee Hall has composed new original music for the Lydia R. Diamond play.
Jelani Alladin Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

Broadway alums Jelani Alladin, Daniel J. Watts, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, and more will star in a reading of Lydia R. Diamond's Stick Fly August 1 on an episode of Stars in the House. The special event features new, original music composed and performed by singer-songwriter Crystal Monee Hall.

The stream airs for free on YouTube at 2 PM ET, with donations encouraged to support The Actors Fund. The show will remain online until 2 PM August 5.

Alladin plays Kent with Watts as Flip and Stewart as Taylor. Joining the trio are Caroline Innerbichler as Kimber, Keith Randolph Smith as Dr. LeVay, and Renika Williams as Cheryl. Dell Howlett directs.

Stick Fly tells the story of a pair of affluent African-American brothers bringing home their respective girlfriends for a family weekend on Martha’s Vineyard, leading to rising tensions and unveiled secrets.

The play opened on Broadway in 2012 at the Cort Theatre.

Tony winner Ruben Santiago Hudson, Dulé Hill and Mekhi Phifer are among the members of the LeVay family, who gather for a tense family weekend in Stick Fly, the new play by Lydia R. Diamond, which debuted on Broadway Nov. 18 at the Cort Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

