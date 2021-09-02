Jelani Remy to Host Latest NextGen Spotlight for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway Cares   Jelani Remy to Host Latest NextGen Spotlight for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
By Dan Meyer
Sep 02, 2021
 
The actor has appeared in The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, and more.
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Jelani Remy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum Jelani Remy will direct and star in the upcoming installment of NextGen Spotlight September 13 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The free concert begins at 8 PM ET; advance registration is required—click here to sign up.

Based on Remy’s solo cabaret show, this virtual celebration chronicles his journey from a kid with a dream singing into a hairbrush to starring in hit Broadway shows. Along the way, audiences meet the friends and teachers who inspired him and continue to shape the next generation of theatre professionals.

Remy made his Broadway debut in 2015 as a replacement for Simba in The Lion King. He’ll step back into the shoes of Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations when the jukebox musical reopens October 16 at the Imperial Theatre.

READ: Checking In With… Jelani Remy

The stage favorite also appeared in the 2007 tour of High School Musical and Off-Broadway's Smokey Joe's Cafe. He was the runner-up in Broadway’s Masked Singer earlier this year.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.