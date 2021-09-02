Jelani Remy to Host Latest NextGen Spotlight for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The actor has appeared in The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, and more.

Broadway alum Jelani Remy will direct and star in the upcoming installment of NextGen Spotlight September 13 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The free concert begins at 8 PM ET; advance registration is required—click here to sign up.

Based on Remy’s solo cabaret show, this virtual celebration chronicles his journey from a kid with a dream singing into a hairbrush to starring in hit Broadway shows. Along the way, audiences meet the friends and teachers who inspired him and continue to shape the next generation of theatre professionals.

Remy made his Broadway debut in 2015 as a replacement for Simba in The Lion King. He’ll step back into the shoes of Eddie Kendricks in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations when the jukebox musical reopens October 16 at the Imperial Theatre.



