Jelani Remy Will Host and Direct NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert with Shereen Pimentel, Garrett Clayton, More

The July 27 special event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Shereen Pimentel, Garrett Clayton, Storm Lever, and more stage and screen favorites will perform during the NextGen Spotlight benefit concert July 27, conceived, hosted, and directed by Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud). The event will raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (which operates the NextGen Network) and feature a lineup of up-and-coming actors, writers, dancers, and teachers.

The free concert begins at 8 PM ET; advance registration is required—click here to sign up.

Also joining the lineup are Marina Brabender, Joanna Burns, Marti Gould Cummings, Nia Imani Franklin, Mila Jam, Jonny Lee Jr., Justin Anthony Long, Douglas Lyons, Matt Manuel, Matt Rodin, Analise Scarpaci, Kellen Stancil, Sergio Trujillo, and Natalie Weiss. In addition, Tony winners LaChanze (The Color Purple) and Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud) are set to appear, with more names to be announced.

VIP and sponsorship opportunities, including access to a virtual cast party, are available. Donations during the stream will be matched dollar for dollar (up to $5,000) by the NextGen Network executive board. Donations can be made at BroadwayCares.org.

The NextGen Network is a community of young professionals committed to supporting the work of Broadway Cares. Its mission is to build a sustainable foundation for Broadway Cares and the vital annual grants made to The Actors Fund and more than 450 social service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

