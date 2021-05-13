Jenifer Lewis, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, More Honored at 35th Annual MAC Awards May 13

By Andrew Gans
May 13, 2021
 
The annual celebration, presented by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, is being held virtually.
Jenifer Lewis
Jenifer Lewis Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presents Jenifer Lewis (Hairspray, Black-ish) with its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 35th Annual MAC Awards, held virtually May 13 at 7 PM ET.

In addition to Lewis, the ceremony also honors Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley with the Board of Directors Award for their creation of Stars in the House; Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, and Tim Guinee with the Board of Directors Award for their work on the cabaret telethons; and Dave Goodside with the MAC Humanitarian Award for his work feeding first responders at The Beach Café.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The annual awards show shines a spotlight on up-and-coming, locally established, and nationally recognized cabaret, comedy, and jazz performers, as well as behind-the-scenes professionals. Awards are voted by the MAC membership.

Amy Wolk directs the event, produced by Julie Miller. Lenny Watts serve as creative consultant.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Any donations will be used to continue the Dottie Burman Award Fund, which provides a financial award to emerging songwriters. Reservations can be made at MACnyc.com.

(Updated May 13, 2021)

