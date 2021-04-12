Jenifer Lewis, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, More Will Be Honored at 35th Annual MAC Awards

The annual celebration, presented by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, will be held virtually in May.

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets will present Jenifer Lewis (Hairspray, Black-ish) with its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 35th Annual MAC Awards, which will be held virtually May 13 at 7 PM ET.

In addition to Lewis, the ceremony will also honor Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley with the Board of Directors Award for their creation of Stars in the House; Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, and Tim Guinee with the Board of Directors Award for their work on the cabaret telethons; and Dave Goodside with the MAC Humanitarian Award for his work feeding first responders at The Beach Café.

The annual awards show shines a spotlight on up-and-coming, locally established, and nationally recognized cabaret, comedy, and jazz performers, as well as behind-the-scenes professionals. Awards are voted by the MAC membership.

Amy Wolk will direct the event, produced by Julie Miller. Lenny Watts serve as creative consultant.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Any donations will be used to continue the Dottie Burman Award Fund, which provides a financial award to emerging songwriters. Reservations can be made at MACnyc.com.

