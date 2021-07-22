Jenn Colella, Derek Klena, Shereen Pimentel, More Will Offer Songs for a New World at Radial Park

By Andrew Gans
Jul 22, 2021
 
The August event will be the first production presented by the rebranded New City Music Theatre.
Jenn Colella, Derek Klena, and Shereen Pimentel
New City Music Theatre, formerly Cleveland Musical Theatre, will present its first production under its new name next month, a one-night-only production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World August 26 at Radial Park at Halletts Point.

The 7:30 PM presentation at the Queens venue will feature Come From Away Tony nominee Jenn Colella, former Anastasia co-stars Christy Altomare and Derek Klena, West Side Story's Shereen Pimentel, Frozen's Ciara Renée, Head Over Heels' Bonnie Milligan, and Kinky Boots' Kyle Taylor Parker.

NCMT Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld will direct the evening with music direction by Rick Edinger, choreography by Ahmad Simmons, and casting by Jamibeth Margolis.

New City Music Theatre celebrates its new home in New York City with this production of Songs for a New World, which expands the cast beyond the scripted quartet and reimagines Brown's seminal work through a contemporary storytelling lens.

Tickets, starting at $30, are available at NewCityMusicTheatre.org.

