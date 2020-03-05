Jenn Colella, Zachary Noah Piser, More Set for Reading of New Musical Talk to Me

Joe Barros will direct Abingdon Theatre Company’s free reading.

Abingdon Theatre Company's Around the Table Reading Series will continue March 30 at 7 PM with a reading of the new musical Talk to Me, presented in association with New York City Children's Theater, at Theatre 71.

The cast will feature Tony nominee and Drama Desk winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), and Brynn Williams (Spongebob Squarepants). Joe Barros directs with music direction by Paul Staroba.

Talk to Me, featuring a book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne and music by Tim Rosser, concerns Graham, a 12-year-old boy on the autism spectrum, who makes friends with the Siri app on his mom's iPhone. It's through his interactions with Siri that others are able to see another side to Graham, allowing him to make new friends, gain a new level of understanding in his relationship with his mother, and eventually change his entire school.

Tickets are free, although reservations are required by clicking here.

