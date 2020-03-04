Jenn Gambatese, Lauren Molina, More Will Be Featured on Recording of Michael Valenti’s Lovesong

John Yap’s JAY Records will release the first complete recording of Michael Valenti’s 1972 musical Lovesong this fall.

Jenn Gambatese (Broadway's upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire musical), Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, The Skivvies), Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys), and Jeff Kready (Tootsie) will head into a Manhattan recording studio in May.

Valenti utilized the poems of Dorothy Parker and Sir Walter Raleigh for an original song cycle that posed the question, "What is love?" Feinstein's/54 Below recently presented an evening of songs from the musical.

The Off-Broadway musical includes such numbers as “What Is Love?,” “One and Twenty,” “Bid Me Love,” “A Birthday,” “Sophia,” “Maryann,” “To My Dear and Loving Husband,” “I Remember,” “April Child,” “Song,” “What Is a Woman Like?,” “Unhappy Bella,” “Theatre,” “Let the Toast Pass,” “Echo,” “A Roundelay,” “Just Suppose,” “Open All Night,” “Young I Was,” “Jenny Kissed Me,” and “The Fair Dissenter Lass.”

